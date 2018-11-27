SFPUC deploys temporary flood barriers to prepare for multiple storms

Crews in San Francisco are preparing for heavy rain by deploying temporary interlocking flood barriers along 17th and Folsom Streets. It's a notoriously low lying area.The barriers are lined up in front of businesses and homes that have been hit by flooding in the past.The interlocking plastic barriers will remain in place until the the rains subside.The San Francisco Public Utilities commission says the best way to report issues such as like flooding, sewage backup or clogged catch basins is to contact 311.