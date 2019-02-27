GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Homes are underwater and residents are escaping to higher land as the rising Russian River floods Guerneville during a massive storm.
RELATED: Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville
Members of the National Guard carrying kayaks and firefighters with boats and jet skis were allowed past the evacuation checkpoint. But everyone else was turned away. Including residents who did not expect the water to impact their neighborhoods.
SKY7 was over Guerneville on Thursday, surveying the neighborhood.
More on the rising Russian River and evacuations here.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
SKY7 VIDEO: Massive flooding in Guerneville leaves homes underwater
FLOODING
TOP STORIES
Show More