SKY7 VIDEO: Massive flooding in Guerneville leaves homes underwater

Homes are underwater and residents are escaping to higher land as the rising Russian River flooded Guerneville during a massive storm.

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Homes are underwater and residents are escaping to higher land as the rising Russian River floods Guerneville during a massive storm.

Members of the National Guard carrying kayaks and firefighters with boats and jet skis were allowed past the evacuation checkpoint. But everyone else was turned away. Including residents who did not expect the water to impact their neighborhoods.

SKY7 was over Guerneville on Thursday, surveying the neighborhood.

