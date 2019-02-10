SIERRA

Snow piling up as the Sierra gets hit hard

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest winter storm is dropping several feet of snow in the mountains helping out water supply. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Another storm, another batch of fresh snow up in the mountains. We saw video on Saturday taken near Truckee that looked more like a blizzard blowing through the Sierra. Trees were blowing, snow flying in what can best be described as whiteout conditions

This latest round of winter weather is piling up the snow at the ski resorts.
ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma says Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows saw 49 inches in just 24 hours.
Sierra-at-Tahoe received 37 inches. Boreal picked up 36 inches. Kirkwood added 31 inches during the same time frame.
All of this is good news for those with plans to hit the slopes.

The snowpack might be the biggest winner.
It plays a pivotal role in California's water supply and is great shape right now.
ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma pulled the numbers on Sunday.
Statewide we are 123% of average. The northern part of the Sierra is 109% of average, the central Sierra is 126% and the southern part of the range is at a whopping 135% with more rain and snow are in the forecast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersierrasnowsnow totalssnow stormwinter weathersnowstormLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SIERRA
VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe
Whiteout conditions force closure of I-80 in Sierra
Bay Area braces for another round of rain while Sierra expects more snow
Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect
More sierra
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Next storm arrives Wednesday
Snow blankets beaches in Humboldt County
'Snowmageddon' in Washington prompts epic snowball fight
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes SoCal
More Weather
Top Stories
Snow blankets beaches in Humboldt County
Snow forces closure of I-80 near Nevada state line
Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
San Francisco firefighters may be forced to surrender beloved station cat
Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammys appearance
Ariana Grande wins first Grammy Award
BART changing schedule to start morning rides at 5 a.m.
Show More
'Snowmageddon' in Washington prompts epic snowball fight
Caldecott Tunnel lanes reopen after crash
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Vallejo Taco Bell
Woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
More News