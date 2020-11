Winter Storm Warning: Lake Tahoe could see up to foot of snow this weekend, warm streak to end in Sierra

Record warmth🥵 & high fire🔥 danger to snow❄️ in less than 24 hours across #Sierra & #Tahoe! pic.twitter.com/J7JN9P4DFL — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 5, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lake Tahoe is going from hot to cold this weekend with rain turning to snow."It sure looks like winter up there," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco A new storm system is expected to sweep through the Sierra Nevada, bringing fresh powder to Tahoe this weekend according to Nicco.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.Nicco says within that 12 hour period we could see 3 to 6 inches of snow as low as 5,000 feet and 8 inches over the peaks "and with it being rather windy there -- that's going to create some difficult travel conditions."Expect a little bit of a break Saturday morning before the Sierra gets hit with more fresh powder.A Winter Weather Warning will be effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m Sunday.At that point Nicco says the snow level will drop down to 4,000 feet "and the snow will be heavier."Expect 8 to 12 inches during that period."Travel is not recommended, but if you have to head up there make sure you take your chains," added Nicco.Tahoe will be getting a good amount of snow after experiencing a warm streak for more than a week.Even places in lower elevations like Gold Run and Pollock Pines could see a couple of inches of fresh powder."It's definitely going to be a sight to behold -- going from temperatures near 70 to snow," said Nicco.