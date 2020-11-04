snow

Winter Storm Warning: Lake Tahoe could see up to foot of snow this weekend, warm streak to end in Sierra

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday and Winter Weather Warning will be effect starting Saturday afternoon
By Mike Nicco
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lake Tahoe is going from hot to cold this weekend with rain turning to snow.

"It sure looks like winter up there," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

A new storm system is expected to sweep through the Sierra Nevada, bringing fresh powder to Tahoe this weekend according to Nicco.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Nicco says within that 12 hour period we could see 3 to 6 inches of snow as low as 5,000 feet and 8 inches over the peaks "and with it being rather windy there -- that's going to create some difficult travel conditions."

Expect a little bit of a break Saturday morning before the Sierra gets hit with more fresh powder.

A Winter Weather Warning will be effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m Sunday.

At that point Nicco says the snow level will drop down to 4,000 feet "and the snow will be heavier."

Expect 8 to 12 inches during that period.

"Travel is not recommended, but if you have to head up there make sure you take your chains," added Nicco.

Tahoe will be getting a good amount of snow after experiencing a warm streak for more than a week.

Even places in lower elevations like Gold Run and Pollock Pines could see a couple of inches of fresh powder.

"It's definitely going to be a sight to behold -- going from temperatures near 70 to snow," said Nicco.


