sierra

Storms could bring 2 to 3 feet of snow to Lake Tahoe on Thanksgiving week

This undated image shows two people skiing in the Sierra Nevada. (KGO-TV)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Get ready to enjoy a lot of fresh snow in Lake Tahoe! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says a new winter storm system could be dropping several feet of fresh powder in the Sierra, next week.

RELATED: Chance of rain, hail and snow on Thanksgiving & Black Friday in Bay Area

"That super storm of snow that you have been desperately waiting for is almost here," said Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows two to three feet of snow could blanket Tahoe starting on Tuesday through Thanksgiving weekend.

"It will be a sequence of storms that could have snow falling in the Sierra for 4 or 5 days in a row," said Nicco.

If your Thanksgiving travel plans include a drive to Tahoe, Nicco says you'll want to plan ahead.

"Tuesday afternoon into the evening, we are already looking at couple of inches to a half a foot of snow at Donner Summit. But, by the time we get to Saturday evening -- we could see up to 3 feet of snow and we could get more snow on Sunday," said Nicco.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake tahoetravelthanksgivingsnowskiingnorthern californiawinter weathersierra nevadasnowstormsierrasnow stormbay arealake tahoeski resortsforecast
SIERRA
Lake Tahoe sees snowy Memorial Day
Fresh snow expected in the Sierra this weekend
LIST: Tahoe Resorts open for spring skiing
Best time to travel with another big snow storm heading toward the Sierra
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Fans line up to see former Pres. Obama speak in SF
Dublin Unified schools on rally for school safety
BART deadly stabbing suspect due in court today
PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for latest round of outages
Show More
Stabbing becomes focus of public comment at BART Board meeting
Hungry bear wrecks car after getting stuck inside
Building A Better Bay Area: Can you grow up and live in Fremont?
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
More TOP STORIES News