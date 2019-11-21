Storms could bring 2 to 3 feet of snow to Lake Tahoe on Thanksgiving week

RELATED: Chance of rain, hail and snow on Thanksgiving & Black Friday in Bay Area
"That super storm of snow that you have been desperately waiting for is almost here," said Nicco.
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows two to three feet of snow could blanket Tahoe starting on Tuesday through Thanksgiving weekend.
"It will be a sequence of storms that could have snow falling in the Sierra for 4 or 5 days in a row," said Nicco.
If your Thanksgiving travel plans include a drive to Tahoe, Nicco says you'll want to plan ahead.
"Tuesday afternoon into the evening, we are already looking at couple of inches to a half a foot of snow at Donner Summit. But, by the time we get to Saturday evening -- we could see up to 3 feet of snow and we could get more snow on Sunday," said Nicco.
1. Clean— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 21, 2019
2. Sharpen
3. Wax
4. Leave Early 🚘
5. Shred 🏂🌨️⛷️❄️🎿
1st significant #Sierra #Tahoe #snow likely next week!! pic.twitter.com/WEmhNl8wqo