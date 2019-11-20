Chance of rain, hail and snow on Thanksgiving & Black Friday in Bay Area

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says new storm systems could be heading to the Bay Area next week, bringing a chance of rain, hail and even snow atop Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows wintry weather on Tuesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Nicco is tracking two forecasts, right now.
"Next week, there's a major winter pattern shift including a healthy amount of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, changing over to scattered showers Wednesday into Thanksgiving," said Nicco.
A second model also shows steady rain, Thursday night into Friday morning.
"Thunderstorms are possible with gusty winds, even some small hail and some snow bumping into our mountains," said Nicco.
Chances of rain & showers increasing according to the medium rage forecast model.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 20, 2019
4pm Tue - 4pm Thanksgiving.#update #bayarearain pic.twitter.com/y9EsNNaEcF