TIMELINE: Cold storm brings rain, snow, thunderstorms to Bay Area

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest on the Level 1 light storm in the Bay Area Friday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest on the Level 1 light storm in the Bay Area Friday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest on the Level 1 light storm in the Bay Area Friday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest on the Level 1 light storm in the Bay Area Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More rain is on the way, Bay Area. Thursday and Friday will bring us showers, the chance of thunderstorms and snow on our highest peaks.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

It's a Level 1 on our ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a breakdown of what to expect here:

Snow Potential

Areas to watch are Mt. Hamilton, Santa Cruz Mountains and the hills of the North Bay.

The best chance of snow would be Thursday afternoon and then again Friday morning.

Rainfall

Scattered showers will come to the area Thursday and Friday. The rain wraps up by 5 p.m. Friday.

Rainfall totals will range from .25" to .75".

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live