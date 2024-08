TIMELINE: Rain returns this weekend with snow likely on Bay Area's highest peaks

Rain returns to the Bay Area this weekend as cold air moves back in. It will be a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale for both days, but Saturday will be the wetter of the two.

Snow is also likely on the Bay Area's highest peaks Saturday morning.

RAIN TIMING

Heaviest rain will fall between midnight and 9 a.m. Saturday morning

Saturday afternoon will feature the best chance for thunderstorms

Sunday will have more periods of dry weather. Isolated showers are likely in the afternoon

SNOW TIMING

Best chance for snow is Saturday morning

Mt. Hamilton, Santa Cruz Mountains, and Lake/Interior Mendocino County best places for flakes