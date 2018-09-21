WEATHER

Learn the difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever wonder what is the difference between a hurricane and cyclone? The answer isn't what you expect.

If you've ever wondered what separates hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons from one another, the only difference is that they happen in different geographical locations.

"We call a tropical system a hurricane in the Atlantic and northeast Pacific. In the northern Indian ocean, they're called cyclones. And people living along the northwest Pacific call these storms typhoons," according to AccuWeather.

Aside from where these storms take place, they all are the same weather phenomenon. The only time when a hurricane would become a typhoon is if the storm crossed the International Date Line at 180 degrees west longitude. This happened recently in 2014, when Hurricane Genevieve crossed this line and became Typhoon Genevieve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricaneu.s. & worldsciencestorm
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Oakland-based search and rescue team returns after missions during Florence
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI probe into Kavanaugh accusations
'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark anniversary of Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Kellyanne Conway says she is a victim of sexual assault
Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal over Martins Beach
Show More
Study: Too much screen time can lead to dog depression
AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing clouds, rain returns overnight
Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
1 dead, man charged with DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
More News