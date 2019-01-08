ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: High winds, intense rain, downed trees wreak havoc in Bay Area

Back to back storms hit the Bay Area, leaving flooded roads and even causing an advisory on the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

Leonard Torres
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Back-to-back storms hit the Bay Area over the weekend, leaving flooded roads and even causing an advisory on the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

Trees were toppled by strong winds throughout the Bay Area and roads made the already difficult commute for some even tougher.
Take a look at some of the craziest footage captured during the weekend storm in the video above.

