WEATHER

Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River

EMBED </>More Videos

Incredible video out of Canada shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River, forcing officials to close parkway to protect drivers. (Niagara Regional Police Service)

ONTARIO (KGO) --
Incredible video out of Canada shows an rare scene along the Niagara River in Ontario near Lake Erie.

Niagara Regional Police Service shared video of what's being described as an "ice tsunami."

"An ice tsunami forms when strong winds push the ice from the water's surface onto land," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

60 mph winds blew huge chunks of ice over a retaining wall from the lake, creating a large pile of ice chunks along the road.

It forced officials to close Niagara River Parkway to protect drivers.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathericestormcanadasnowtsunamifreezeu.s. & worldsevere weather
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric river arrives today
Atmospheric river expected to soak Bay Area
Flooding possible as wet winter storm heads towards the Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
North Bay prepares for strong storms
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Oakland teachers ready for third day of strike
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Adachi death investigation speaks to I-Team
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in SoCal
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Show More
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Mother hands out gift bags to passengers on flight to SF
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric river arrives today
Chicago man fought rideshare 'vomit scam'
More News