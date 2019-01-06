WEATHER

VIDEO: Water spout forms off Santa Cruz coast during storm

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Weather Service shared video of a water spout that formed off the coast of Santa Cruz.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A water spout formed off the Santa Cruz coast during Saturday's storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency tweeted video of the spout they say was associated with a strong cell moving ashore.

Get your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

The video was shot by a friend of the office, according to the tweet.
