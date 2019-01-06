VIDEO: Water spout forms off Santa Cruz coast during storm

#Waterspout seen off of #SantaCruz this afternoon associated with a strong cell moving ashore.



Any one with additional video/pics, please share.



Video courtesy of: a friend of the office. pic.twitter.com/Udjq1siPTd — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 6, 2019

A water spout formed off the Santa Cruz coast during Saturday's storm, according to the National Weather Service.The agency tweeted video of the spout they say was associated with a strong cell moving ashore.The video was shot by a friend of the office, according to the tweet.