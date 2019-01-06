WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rainy and windy

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday will be rainy and windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with southerly winds from 20-30 mph. Gusts could reach 45-60 mph and there is a possibility of downed trees and power lines.

Sunday will be rainy and windy. The storm ranks a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with southerly winds from 20-30 mph. Gusts could reach 45-60 mph and there is a possibility of downed trees and power lines. Highs will range from 56-58.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Temperatures:
Concord: 46/54
Fremont: 49/54
Redwood City: 43/54
San Francisco: 49/54
San Jose: 46/55

Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy today.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.

Monday:
A lingering shower is possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Embarcadero advisory lifted in San Francisco
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Cal football player dies after 'medical emergency'
Alleged gunman shot, killed by police at Santa Clara gas station
Man charged with capital murder in shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Curry scores 42 points, Warriors hold off Kings 127-123
Thousands attend funeral for slain Newman police officer
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
Show More
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating disabled fans
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Police standoff escalates to deadly shooting near Fresno State
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Antioch's favorite son comes home to play football
More News