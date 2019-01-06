Accuweather Forecast: Rainy and windy

Sunday will be rainy and windy. The storm ranks a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with southerly winds from 20-30 mph. Gusts could reach 45-60 mph and there is a possibility of downed trees and power lines. Highs will range from 56-58.
Temperatures:
Concord: 46/54
Fremont: 49/54
Redwood City: 43/54
San Francisco: 49/54
San Jose: 46/55
Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy today.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Rain & wind.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
A lingering shower is possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
weather forecast accuweather bay area rain cloudy California
