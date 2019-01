Accuweather Forecast: Rainy and windy

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday:

Sunday will be rainy and windy. The storm ranks a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale . A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with southerly winds from 20-30 mph. Gusts could reach 45-60 mph and there is a possibility of downed trees and power lines. Highs will range from 56-58.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Rain & wind.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy today.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Rain & wind.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Rain & wind.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Rain & wind.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy.HIGHS: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Rain & wind.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT Rain & wind.Lows: In the 40s.A lingering shower is possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.