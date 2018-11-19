Many folks will be hitting the roads and the skies Wednesday as the Holiday Weekend gets underway. Travel across the Bay Area will be tougher as rain returns to the region beginning Wednesday morning.Rain may be heavy at times throughout the day which will lead to slick roadways and reduced visibility. Traveling to Tahoe will also feature snow showers above 6,500 feet Wednesday night.Much of the West Coast will be dealing with showers as far north as Seattle. If you can, it would be a better idea to travel on the roads Tuesday with dry skies.Outside of the West, much of the nation will feature quiet weather. Lots of sunshine through the Plains with bitter cold temps in the Northeast Wednesday.