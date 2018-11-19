WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Hazy conditions continue with rain on the way

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight will be hazy and cool with overnight lows in the mid-30s inland and low to mid-40s near the coast and bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be hazy and cool with overnight lows in the mid-30s inland and low to mid-40s near the coast and bay.

Tomorrow will be another smoky, hazy SPARE THE AIR day, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland. Our pattern will change sharply Wednesday, as it turns breezy and cooler with much-needed rain.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday's rain will be mainly moderate, followed by periods of showers and light to moderate rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Wednesday's system will rank "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, followed by a ranking of "1" the next three days.

Beginning Wednesday, Bay Area air quality is expected to improve significantly.

Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 65
Redwood City 65
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 63

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Coast:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 60s

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Rainy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
How will rain blow wildfire smoke out of Bay Area?
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
How wildfires create threat for flooding, mudflows
Warriors auctioning off 6 signed jerseys for Camp Fire relief efforts
More Weather
Top Stories
Students upset as SJSU resumes classes amid poor air quality
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Alcatraz to remain closed on Tuesday due to air quality
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
SJ students launch letter writing, coin drives to help Camp Fire victims
East Bay still shrouded in bad air from Camp Fire smoke
How will rain blow wildfire smoke out of Bay Area?
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Show More
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Schools, tourist spots closed as Bay Area deals with Camp Fire smoke
East Bay teen reunited with CHP officer who saved her from horrific crash
Renderings show proposed bike path for Bay Bridge's western span
Sister of man who died after being tased in Millbrae says video discredits official story
More News