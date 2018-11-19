Accuweather Forecast: Hazy conditions continue with rain on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be hazy and cool with overnight lows in the mid-30s inland and low to mid-40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be another smoky, hazy SPARE THE AIR day, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland. Our pattern will change sharply Wednesday, as it turns breezy and cooler with much-needed rain.
Wednesday's rain will be mainly moderate, followed by periods of showers and light to moderate rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Wednesday's system will rank "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, followed by a ranking of "1" the next three days.
Beginning Wednesday, Bay Area air quality is expected to improve significantly.
Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 65
Redwood City 65
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 63
Coast:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Rainy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
