Accuweather Forecast: Hazy conditions continue with rain on the way

Tonight will be hazy and cool with overnight lows in the mid-30s inland and low to mid-40s near the coast and bay.Tomorrow will be another smoky, hazy SPARE THE AIR day, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland. Our pattern will change sharply Wednesday, as it turns breezy and cooler with much-needed rain.Wednesday's rain will be mainly moderate, followed by periods of showers and light to moderate rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.Wednesday's system will rank "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, followed by a ranking of "1" the next three days.Beginning Wednesday, Bay Area air quality is expected to improve significantly.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Tonight: Hazy & CoolLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Low 60sTonight: Hazy & ChillyLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Low 60sTonight: Hazy & CoolLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Hazy & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Hazy & CoolLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Hazy & CoolLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Mid 60sRainy, Breezy, & CoolerHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland