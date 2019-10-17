accuweather

What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's nor'easter?

You may have seen this week's nor'easter described as having the potential to bring "bombogenesis" or a "bomb cyclone."

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone."

"Bomb cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use "bombogenesis."

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormnor'easterstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Morning Mist, mild temps
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Oakland remembers lives lost in Cypress Freeway collapse
Quake drills taking place on anniversary of Loma Prieta earthquake
Magnitude-3.7 quake hits near Hollister
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Bay Area baby rave, 'Mrs. Doubtfire' the musical, bourbon-themed Airbnb
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
PHOTOS: The Loma Prieta earthquake
Spend the night at Jim Beam's distillery for $23
MAP: Significant Bay Area faults and strong earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News