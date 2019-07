What is a pink moon? Meaning behind April's full moon nickname

Spring has sprung, which means 2019's Pink Full Moon is upon us.The nickname does not come from anything to do with the moon's color, AccuWeather explains . The name comes from Native American folklore, when each month's full moon was given a nickname, often to do with things found in nature.For April, the moon's name comes from the early spring flower known as the "moss pink" or wild ground phlox flower.Though the Pink Moon is the most common nickname for April's Full Moon, it's also been called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.In 2019, the Pink Full Moon will come on Thursday night and will be visible all night depending on weather conditions. It will become completely full on Friday morning at 7:12 a.m. ET | 4:12 a.m. PT.If you miss it on Thursday, it's worth looking on Friday, as it will still appear full. Friday is also a good night to be on the lookout for a few meteors. The Lyrid Meteor Shower will peak over the weekend.Here are all the months and the most common nicknames for their full moons, according to the Farmer's Almanac April: Pink MoonMay: Flower MoonJune: Strawberry MoonJuly: Buck MoonAugust: Sturgeon MoonSeptember: Corn MoonOctober: Hunter's MoonNovember: Beaver MoonDecember: Cold MoonJanuary: Wolf MoonFebruary: Snow MoonMarch: Worm MoonThe Harvest Moon is sometimes mistaken for being a part of this list, but it's different. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, so it will be the same as either the Corn Moon or the Hunter's Moon, depending on whether the equinox is in September or October.