What is a pink moon? Meaning behind April's full moon nickname

Spring has sprung, which means 2019's Pink Full Moon is upon us.

What is the Pink Full Moon?

The nickname does not come from anything to do with the moon's color, AccuWeather explains. The name comes from Native American folklore, when each month's full moon was given a nickname, often to do with things found in nature.

For April, the moon's name comes from the early spring flower known as the "moss pink" or wild ground phlox flower.

Though the Pink Moon is the most common nickname for April's Full Moon, it's also been called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

How to watch the Pink Full Moon

In 2019, the Pink Full Moon will come on Thursday night and will be visible all night depending on weather conditions. It will become completely full on Friday morning at 7:12 a.m. ET | 4:12 a.m. PT.

If you miss it on Thursday, it's worth looking on Friday, as it will still appear full. Friday is also a good night to be on the lookout for a few meteors. The Lyrid Meteor Shower will peak over the weekend.

Full moon nicknames

Here are all the months and the most common nicknames for their full moons, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

April: Pink Moon

May: Flower Moon
June: Strawberry Moon
July: Buck Moon
August: Sturgeon Moon
September: Corn Moon
October: Hunter's Moon
November: Beaver Moon
December: Cold Moon

January: Wolf Moon
February: Snow Moon
March: Worm Moon

The Harvest Moon is sometimes mistaken for being a part of this list, but it's different. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, so it will be the same as either the Corn Moon or the Hunter's Moon, depending on whether the equinox is in September or October.

