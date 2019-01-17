ACCUWEATHER

Polar vortex: What to know about the frigid vortex from the polar region

EMBED </>More Videos

What is a polar vortex? Just what it sounds like: a vortex that originates over the polar regions. (AccuWeather)

It's already a lot to endure frigid winter conditions, but what happens when we get an unwelcome visit from an even colder spell of air like a polar vortex?

"A polar vortex is simply that: a vortex that originates over the polar regions," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno. "Because it starts over the polar regions, it has arctic air. During the wintertime, as a polar cortex comes southward into central Canada, it can deliver cold air all the way down toward the Gulf Coast."

When high pressure builds into the Arctic Circle, the polar vortex is pushed south and away from the pole, giving it an opportunity to sink into the United States.

As the polar vortex encroaches upon your area, be prepared for an arctic chill.

SEE ALSO: Climate versus weather: What's the difference?
EMBED More News Videos

The difference between climate and weather comes largely down to one factor: time.

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherwinter weatherpolar vortexaccuweatheru.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Winter wellness for your pets
The coldest town on Earth
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
More accuweather
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
Water from Alamere Falls flows into Pacific Ocean
Don't go chasing waterfalls? ABC7 News did and look what we found in the North Bay
PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area coffee shop fundraiser for fallen Davis police officer raises $82K
Oakland police arrest person of interest in triple homicide
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
What's in a name? Survey reveals what locals, non-locals call SF
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Oscars 2019: Here the nominees with Bay Area ties
Show More
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot
Search underway after innocent grandma killed in SJ shooting
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
More News