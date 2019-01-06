WEATHER

Wind Advisory issued for much of the Bay Area as storm gains steam

A flag is seen waving in the wind in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
A wind advisory has been issued for a majority of the Bay Area on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory was issued from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and affects all areas of the Bay Area except the Santa Clara Valley and southern Salinas Valley, meteorologists said.

RELATED: Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Wind speeds are expected to come from the south at 25-to-35 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph.

ABC7 Weather Anchor Lisa Argen advises that downed trees and power lines are possible, bringing with it power outages. In addition, anyone driving high-profile vehicles or towing trailers might have difficulty driving on roadways.

RELATED: Advisory lifted after strong winds, high tide flooded San Francisco Embarcadero


In San Francisco on Saturday, strong winds during times of high tides caused flooded that forced parts of the Embarcadero to be closed, and an emergency warning for people to stay away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbay areafloodingsan francisco baystorm damagetree fallwindwind damageSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Rainy and windy
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Embarcadero advisory lifted in San Francisco
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
More Weather
Top Stories
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Cal football player dies after 'medical emergency'
Alleged gunman shot, killed by police at Santa Clara gas station
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Rainy and windy
Spike strips put brakes on reckless driving suspect in Petaluma
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Man charged with capital murder in shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Show More
Curry scores 42 points, Warriors hold off Kings 127-123
Thousands attend funeral for slain Newman police officer
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating disabled fans
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
More News