Wind Advisory issued for much of the Bay Area as storm gains steam

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --A wind advisory has been issued for a majority of the Bay Area on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory was issued from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and affects all areas of the Bay Area except the Santa Clara Valley and southern Salinas Valley, meteorologists said.
Wind speeds are expected to come from the south at 25-to-35 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph.
ABC7 Weather Anchor Lisa Argen advises that downed trees and power lines are possible, bringing with it power outages. In addition, anyone driving high-profile vehicles or towing trailers might have difficulty driving on roadways.
In San Francisco on Saturday, strong winds during times of high tides caused flooded that forced parts of the Embarcadero to be closed, and an emergency warning for people to stay away.