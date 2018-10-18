The San Jose Archdioses released a list containing the name of priests who are accused of sexually abusing children. The earliest reports date back to 1961 spanning over 57 years.Here is what we know about them so far:Thomas BettencourtSexual misconduct with a child while at St. Justin Parish in 1982.Reported in 19971974-1975 Mater Dolorosa Parish - South San Francisco, CA1975-1976 Santa Teresa Parish - San Jose, CA1976-1979 St. Lucy Parish - Campbell, CA1979-1981 O'Connor Hospital - San Jose, CA1981-1982 St. Justin Parish - Santa Clara, CA1982-1988 St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception - Los Gatos, CADon Flickinger(Diocese of Fresno, CA) Sexual misconduct with children while at St. Frances Cabrini & Sacred Heart Saratoga Parish between the 1990s and early 2000s.Reported in 2002, 2005, & 2006Permanently Banned from Ministry in 20061993-1994 Archbishop Mitty High School - San Jose, CA1993-1995 In residence at Sacred Heart Parish - Saratoga, CA1995-2006 In residence at St. Frances Cabrini Parish - San Jose, CADiocese of Fresno- Flickinger worked in SF (2006-2011) after his last San Jose stint: "St. Paul Catholic Parish and School, located at 221 Valley St. in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood.Robert A. GraySexual misconduct with children while at St. Justin Parish between the years of 1991-1993.Reported & Convicted in 1993 Restricted Ministry in 1993Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2002 Based on Dallas Charter1988-1991 St. Christopher Parish - San Jose, CA1991-1993 St. Justin Parish - Santa Clara, CA1993-1995 Administrative Leave1995-2002 Administrative AssignmentsSunnyvale, CAArthur HarrisonSexual misconduct with a child while at Our Lady of Loretto Parish in 1961.Sexual misconduct with children met while at St. Frances Cabrini Parish.Incidents occurred between the years of 1974-1976.Reported in 1988, 1990, 2003Restricted Ministry in 1989Retired in 1992Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2002Based on Dallas Charter1956-1960 St. Thomas Aquinas Parish - Palo Alto, CA1960-1964 Our Lady of Loretto Parish - Novato, CA1964-1967 St. Frances Cabrini Parish - San Jose, CA1967-1976 St. Raphael Parish - San Rafael, CA1967-1976 San Quentin Prison Chaplain - San Quentin, CA1976-1987 St. Elizabeth Parish - Milpitas, CA1987-1989 Church of the Ascension - Saratoga, CA1989 On LeaveLaurent LargenteSexual misconduct with a child while at St. Patrick Cathedral between the years of 1980-1983.Reported in 1994Removed from Ministry in 1994Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2002Based on Dallas Charter1959-1961 St. Michael Parish - San Francisco, CA1961-1964 St. Leo the Great Parish - San Jose, CA1964-1973 St. Patrick Parish - San Jose, CA1973-1976 Sacred Heart Parish - Saratoga, CA1976-1978 Catholic Women's Center - San Jose, CA1978-1987 St. Patrick Cathedral - San Jose, CA1987 On Leave1987-1992 Church of the Ascension - Saratoga, CA1992-1993 St. Joseph Cathedral - San Jose, CAAlexander LarkinSexual misconduct with children while at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in the 1970s.Reported in 2003Restricted Ministry in 2005Permanently Banned from Ministry in 20091967-1968 St. Cecilia Parish - San Francisco, CA1968-1974 St. Pius X Parish - Redwood City, CA1974-1981 Our Lady of the Rosary Parish - Palo Alto, CA1981-1985 St. William's Parish - Los Altos, CA1985-1987 St. John Vianney Parish - San Jose, CA1987-1987 Stanford University Newman Center - Stanford, CA1987-1992 St. Thomas Aquinas Parish - Palo Alto, CA1992-1996 Chancery, Diocese of San Jose - San Jose, CA1996-2005 Sacred Heart Parish - Saratoga, CASan Jose, CAPhilip McCrillisSexual misconduct with children while at St. Albert the Great Parish and St. Patrick Seminary between the years of 1968-1969.Reported in 2004Permanently Banned from Ministry in 20041961-1966 St. Anne Parish - San Francisco, CA1966-1969 St. Albert the Great Parish - Palo Alto, CA1969-1969 St. Anthony Parish - Menlo Park, CA1969-1972 St. Patrick Seminary - Menlo Park, CA1972-1976 SJSU Newman Center - San Jose, CA1973-1976 St. Nicholas Parish - Los Altos, CA1977-1983 On Leave1983-1991 St. Nicholas Parish - Los Altos, CA1991-1996 Holy Spirit Parish - San Jose, CA1996-1999 Chancery - San Jose, CA2000-2004 On LeaveGeorge Moss (Archdiocese of San Francisco, CA)Sexual misconduct with children while at St. Joseph Parish between the years of 1963-1976.Reported in 2002, 2004, 2012Retired in 19761963-1976 St. Joseph Parish - Mountain View, CALeonel NoiaSexual misconduct with children while at St. Patrick Parish during the 1970s.Reported & Convicted in 1976Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2002Based on Dallas Charter1972-1973 St. Victor Parish - San Jose, CA1973-1975 St. Patrick Parish- San Jose, CA1975-1975 St. Joseph Parish - Mountain View, CA1975-1978 Suspended Faculties - Incarcerated1978-1982 St. Julie Billiart Parish - San Jose, CA1982-1986 St. Anthony Parish - San Jose, CA1986-2002 Five Wounds Parish - San Jose, CAJoseph PritchardSexual misconduct with children while at St. Martin of Tours Parish in the 1970s.Reported in 2002 & 20031948-1953 St. Brendan Parish - San Francisco, CA1953-1956 Bishop O'Dowd High School - Oakland, CA1956-1970 Serra High School for Boys - San Mateo, CA1970-1971 St. Cyprian Parish - Sunnyvale, CA1971-1979 St. Martin of Tours Parish - San Jose, CA1979-1988 St. Nicholas Parish - Los Altos, CANoel Senevirante (Diocese of Trincomalee - Batticaloa, Sri Lanka)Sexual misconduct with a child while at St. Leo the Great School between the years of 1971-1972.Reported in 2002Permanently Banned from Ministry in 20025/1970 St. Martin of Tours Parish - San Jose, CA7/1970 St. Leo the Great Parish - San Jose, CA10/1970 St. Maria Goretti Parish - San Jose, CANo assignment in Diocese of San JoseHernan Toro (Archdiocese of Popayan, Colombia)Sexual misconduct with a child while at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in 1983.Reported & Convicted as a Registered Sex Offender in 1983Permanently Banned from Ministry in 1990Retired 4/1/19901978-1979 Our Lady of Peace Parish - Santa Clara, CA1979-1983 Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish - Alviso, CA1983-1984 St. Athanasius Parish - Mountain View, CA1984-1986 St. Catherine Parish - Morgan Hill, CA1986-1988 St. Aloysius Parish - Palo Alto, CA1988-1990 Detention MinistrySan Leandro, CAJoseph Dondero S.J. (Jesuit)Sexual misconduct with a child while at St. Joseph Parish the 1960s.Year(s) Reported to Diocese: Reported in 20021949-1951 St. Joseph Parish - San Jose, CA1951-1952 Loyola Marymount University - Los Angeles, CA1952-1963 Jesuit Retreat Center - Los Altos, CA1963-1973 St. Joseph Parish - San Jose, CA1973-1980 St. Thomas Canterbury Parish - Campbell, CA1980-1997 Sacred Heart Jesuit Center - Los Gatos, CAAngel Mariano S.J. (Jesuit)Sexual misconduct with a child in Non-parish related incident.Reported & Convicted in 1998Permanently Banned from Ministry in 19981993-1998 Most Holy Trinity Parish - San Jose, CAPhil Sunseri S.J. (Jesuit)Sexual misconduct with children at St. Christopher Parish in 1986 and while at Holy Family Parish in 1987.Reported in 1987 & 2018Permanently Banned from Ministry in 19886/1987-12/1987 Holy Family Parish - San Jose, CASan Jose, CA