SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The San Jose Archdioses released a list containing the name of priests who are accused of sexually abusing children. The earliest reports date back to 1961 spanning over 57 years.
Here is what we know about them so far:
Name: Thomas Bettencourt
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with a child while at St. Justin Parish in 1982.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported in 1997
Status:
Died 2/25/1990
Diocesan Assignments:
1974-1975 Mater Dolorosa Parish - South San Francisco, CA
1975-1976 Santa Teresa Parish - San Jose, CA
1976-1979 St. Lucy Parish - Campbell, CA
1979-1981 O'Connor Hospital - San Jose, CA
1981-1982 St. Justin Parish - Santa Clara, CA
1982-1988 St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception - Los Gatos, CA
Name: Don Flickinger
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
(Diocese of Fresno, CA) Sexual misconduct with children while at St. Frances Cabrini & Sacred Heart Saratoga Parish between the 1990s and early 2000s.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported in 2002, 2005, & 2006
Status:
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2006
Diocesan Assignments:
1993-1994 Archbishop Mitty High School - San Jose, CA
1993-1995 In residence at Sacred Heart Parish - Saratoga, CA
1995-2006 In residence at St. Frances Cabrini Parish - San Jose, CA
Current Whereabouts: Diocese of Fresno
- Flickinger worked in SF (2006-2011) after his last San Jose stint: "St. Paul Catholic Parish and School, located at 221 Valley St. in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood. For the full story go here.
Name: Robert A. Gray
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with children while at St. Justin Parish between the years of 1991-1993.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported & Convicted in 1993 Restricted Ministry in 1993
Status:
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2002 Based on Dallas Charter
Diocesan Assignments:
1988-1991 St. Christopher Parish - San Jose, CA
1991-1993 St. Justin Parish - Santa Clara, CA
1993-1995 Administrative Leave
1995-2002 Administrative Assignments
Current Whereabouts: Sunnyvale, CA
Name: Arthur Harrison
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with a child while at Our Lady of Loretto Parish in 1961.
Sexual misconduct with children met while at St. Frances Cabrini Parish.
Incidents occurred between the years of 1974-1976.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported in 1988, 1990, 2003
Status:
Restricted Ministry in 1989
Retired in 1992
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2002
Based on Dallas Charter
Died 11/29/2006
Diocesan Assignments:
1956-1960 St. Thomas Aquinas Parish - Palo Alto, CA
1960-1964 Our Lady of Loretto Parish - Novato, CA
1964-1967 St. Frances Cabrini Parish - San Jose, CA
1967-1976 St. Raphael Parish - San Rafael, CA
1967-1976 San Quentin Prison Chaplain - San Quentin, CA
1976-1987 St. Elizabeth Parish - Milpitas, CA
1987-1989 Church of the Ascension - Saratoga, CA
1989 On Leave
Name: Laurent Largente
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with a child while at St. Patrick Cathedral between the years of 1980-1983.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported in 1994
Status:
Removed from Ministry in 1994
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2002
Based on Dallas Charter
Died 4/13/2015
Diocesan Assignments:
1959-1961 St. Michael Parish - San Francisco, CA
1961-1964 St. Leo the Great Parish - San Jose, CA
1964-1973 St. Patrick Parish - San Jose, CA
1973-1976 Sacred Heart Parish - Saratoga, CA
1976-1978 Catholic Women's Center - San Jose, CA
1978-1987 St. Patrick Cathedral - San Jose, CA
1987 On Leave
1987-1992 Church of the Ascension - Saratoga, CA
1992-1993 St. Joseph Cathedral - San Jose, CA
Name: Alexander Larkin
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with children while at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in the 1970s.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported in 2003
Status:
Restricted Ministry in 2005
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2009
Diocesan Assignments:
1967-1968 St. Cecilia Parish - San Francisco, CA
1968-1974 St. Pius X Parish - Redwood City, CA
1974-1981 Our Lady of the Rosary Parish - Palo Alto, CA
1981-1985 St. William's Parish - Los Altos, CA
1985-1987 St. John Vianney Parish - San Jose, CA
1987-1987 Stanford University Newman Center - Stanford, CA
1987-1992 St. Thomas Aquinas Parish - Palo Alto, CA
1992-1996 Chancery, Diocese of San Jose - San Jose, CA
1996-2005 Sacred Heart Parish - Saratoga, CA
Current Whereabouts: San Jose, CA
Name: Philip McCrillis
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with children while at St. Albert the Great Parish and St. Patrick Seminary between the years of 1968-1969.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported in 2004
Status:
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2004
Died 2/2/2007
Diocesan Assignments:
1961-1966 St. Anne Parish - San Francisco, CA
1966-1969 St. Albert the Great Parish - Palo Alto, CA
1969-1969 St. Anthony Parish - Menlo Park, CA
1969-1972 St. Patrick Seminary - Menlo Park, CA
1972-1976 SJSU Newman Center - San Jose, CA
1973-1976 St. Nicholas Parish - Los Altos, CA
1977-1983 On Leave
1983-1991 St. Nicholas Parish - Los Altos, CA
1991-1996 Holy Spirit Parish - San Jose, CA
1996-1999 Chancery - San Jose, CA
2000-2004 On Leave
Name: George Moss (Archdiocese of San Francisco, CA)
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with children while at St. Joseph Parish between the years of 1963-1976.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported in 2002, 2004, 2012
Status: Retired in 1976
Died 1986
Diocesan Assignments:
1963-1976 St. Joseph Parish - Mountain View, CA
Name: Leonel Noia
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with children while at St. Patrick Parish during the 1970s.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported & Convicted in 1976
Status:
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2002
Based on Dallas Charter
Died 6/3/2005
Diocesan Assignments:
1972-1973 St. Victor Parish - San Jose, CA
1973-1975 St. Patrick Parish- San Jose, CA
1975-1975 St. Joseph Parish - Mountain View, CA
1975-1978 Suspended Faculties - Incarcerated
1978-1982 St. Julie Billiart Parish - San Jose, CA
1982-1986 St. Anthony Parish - San Jose, CA
1986-2002 Five Wounds Parish - San Jose, CA
Name: Joseph Pritchard
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with children while at St. Martin of Tours Parish in the 1970s.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported in 2002 & 2003
Status: Died 10/17/1988
Diocesan Assignments:
1948-1953 St. Brendan Parish - San Francisco, CA
1953-1956 Bishop O'Dowd High School - Oakland, CA
1956-1970 Serra High School for Boys - San Mateo, CA
1970-1971 St. Cyprian Parish - Sunnyvale, CA
1971-1979 St. Martin of Tours Parish - San Jose, CA
1979-1988 St. Nicholas Parish - Los Altos, CA
Name: Noel Senevirante (Diocese of Trincomalee - Batticaloa, Sri Lanka)
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with a child while at St. Leo the Great School between the years of 1971-1972.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese: Reported in 2002
Status: Permanently Banned from Ministry in 2002
Died 6/16/2009
Diocesan Assignments:
5/1970 St. Martin of Tours Parish - San Jose, CA
7/1970 St. Leo the Great Parish - San Jose, CA
10/1970 St. Maria Goretti Parish - San Jose, CA
No assignment in Diocese of San Jose
Name: Hernan Toro (Archdiocese of Popayan, Colombia)
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with a child while at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in 1983.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported & Convicted as a Registered Sex Offender in 1983
Status:
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 1990
Retired 4/1/1990
Diocesan Assignments:
1978-1979 Our Lady of Peace Parish - Santa Clara, CA
1979-1983 Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish - Alviso, CA
1983-1984 St. Athanasius Parish - Mountain View, CA
1984-1986 St. Catherine Parish - Morgan Hill, CA
1986-1988 St. Aloysius Parish - Palo Alto, CA
1988-1990 Detention Ministry
Current Whereabouts: San Leandro, CA
Name: Joseph Dondero S.J. (Jesuit)
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with a child while at St. Joseph Parish the 1960s.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese: Reported in 2002
Status:
Died 6/28/1997
Diocesan Assignments:
1949-1951 St. Joseph Parish - San Jose, CA
1951-1952 Loyola Marymount University - Los Angeles, CA
1952-1963 Jesuit Retreat Center - Los Altos, CA
1963-1973 St. Joseph Parish - San Jose, CA
1973-1980 St. Thomas Canterbury Parish - Campbell, CA
1980-1997 Sacred Heart Jesuit Center - Los Gatos, CA
Name: Angel Mariano S.J. (Jesuit)
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with a child in Non-parish related incident.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported & Convicted in 1998
Status:
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 1998
Died 11/25/2002
Diocesan Assignments:
1993-1998 Most Holy Trinity Parish - San Jose, CA
Name: Phil Sunseri S.J. (Jesuit)
Allegation(s) and Year(s):
Sexual misconduct with children at St. Christopher Parish in 1986 and while at Holy Family Parish in 1987.
Year(s) Reported to Diocese:
Reported in 1987 & 2018
Status:
Permanently Banned from Ministry in 1988
Diocesan Assignments:
6/1987-12/1987 Holy Family Parish - San Jose, CA
Current Whereabouts: San Jose, CA