CARR FIRE

What's the difference between a fire whirl and a firenado? Watch video of both

EMBED </>More Videos

Two fire phenomena are captured in two different videos of the Carr Fire: a fire whirl and a firenado.

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Two fire phenomenon are captured in two different videos: a fire whirl and a firenado.

Fire whirls are rare, but can happen during a powerful fire like the Carr Fire, which burned thousands of acres near Redding, Calif., this summer.

VIDEO: Firefighter battling Carr Fire captures fire whirl on camera

Scientists say the winds generated by the flames begin to whirl around each other, creating a vortex. The flames then begin to spiral upwards.

The fire whirl captured in this video sent sparks shooting out in all directions as it towered above the trees.

VIDEO: Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding

A fire whirl is not the same as a fire tornado, or firenado. Cal Fire says just such a tornado killed a fire inspector near Redding in late July.

Winds in that fire hit 165 miles and the flaming twister spun thousands of feet into the sky.

For more stories, photos and video on recent fires burning in California and across the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Carr Firewildfirefirecal firefirefightersfirefighter killedNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Firefighter battling Carr Fire captures fire whirl on camera
Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
CARR FIRE
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Catastrophic fires prompt some insurers to drop Bay Area homeowners
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
John McCain's funeral: Washington gathers to honor life of Arizona senator
John McCain's funeral in Washington: Photos
3.3 magnitude earthquake near Crockett jolts Bay Area residents
California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Richmond ICE detainee freed after advocates raise $80,000
VIDEO: Firefighter battling Carr Fire captures fire whirl on camera
Show More
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
'They attacked me:' Man in viral Muni fight says riders didn't like him playing music on train
VIDEO: Colorado firefighters rescue baby goat from pipe
FDA warns against food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes northern Sonoma County
More News