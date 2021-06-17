juneteenth

2 CA lawmakers among 14 House Republicans who voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Rep. Doug LaMalfa and Rep. Tom McClintock of California both voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday
By Devan Cole
EMBED <>More Videos

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

The House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a U.S. federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

While the legislation met bipartisan support in the House, more than a dozen Republicans in the chamber voted against the measure on Wednesday. The bill, which the Senate unanimously approved on Tuesday, is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Some of the lawmakers who voted against the bill in the House argued the proposed holiday would only serve to divide Americans based on race, including GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who took aim at the name provided for the holiday in the legislation.

"This name needlessly divides our nation on a matter that should instead bring us together by creating a separate Independence Day based on the color of one's skin," Roy said in a statement.

Here are the lawmakers who voted against the Juneteenth bill:



  • Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona
  • Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama
  • Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia
  • Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee
  • Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona
  • Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas
  • Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California
  • Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky
  • Rep. Tom McClintock of California
  • Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina
  • Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama
  • Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana
  • Rep. Chip Roy of Texas
  • Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin




What to know about the Juneteenth flag
EMBED More News Videos

Red, white and blue are the colors of the American flag, but they also grace the face of another quintessential American banner: the official Juneteenth flag.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniahouse of representativesu.s. & worldpoliticscongressrace in americajuneteenth
JUNETEENTH
George Floyd statues vandalized in NJ, NYC days after unveiling
Inaugural City EMT class graduates, program creating upward mobility
Bay Area celebrates Juneteenth as national holiday for 1st time
Blk Girls Green House launches live concert series in Oakland
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News