East Bay man takes school board seat of wife killed in crash

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The husband of a Dublin school board member who was killed in March was sworn in Tuesday night as her successor.Catherine Kuo was hit by an SUV while loading food into a car at a food drive. Her husband, William, said he knew he needed to hit fast forward on his grief and take her spot, only 8 weeks after losing her."I knew in my heart Catherine would want me to do this, to carry out the work she started with the board," William Kuo told ABC7 News Wednesday morning.He says this is a bit out of his comfort zone, that he was always the quiet support behind Catherine, calling her the "front office" and that he was "the back office.""When I raised my hand, the sense of civic duty was reinforced as I swore to protect the Constitution. I am humbled to be able to do this, to give back to the community as a civil servant."Alameda County sheriff's deputies say Catherine died when she was pinned between two cars while loading food into a trunk at a food drive in March. Investigators concluded her death was a terrible accident.William was unanimously approved to fill his wife's seat on the Dublin school board. He said at the meeting that his wife Catherine had a profound impact on him. He encouraged others to get involved in community service.William told ABC7 News he asked their two children if they were OK with him seeking her seat."Once I told them what mommy represented and what she was hoping to get done, they understood why it needed to continue," he said.He said the community support has humbled, encouraged and touched him. Wednesday afternoon he was planning to award a scholarship to a graduating senior that was established in Catherine's name.