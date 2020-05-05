SF Giants Manager Gabe Kapler -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler joins us from his home, as we all remain in self-isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak.We play a little game of With Authority Jeopardy, covering many topics with the Giants skipper. Kapler breaks down nutrition, how he's keeping his MLB manager mind sharp at home, being on the wrong end of perfect games, and even breaks down Tiger King a little for us.This turned into an absolutely fascinating and fun conversation with a guy that just might be the Most Interesting Man In The World.