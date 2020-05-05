With Authority Podcast

SF Giants Manager Gabe Kapler -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler joins us from his home, as we all remain in self-isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak.

We play a little game of With Authority Jeopardy, covering many topics with the Giants skipper. Kapler breaks down nutrition, how he's keeping his MLB manager mind sharp at home, being on the wrong end of perfect games, and even breaks down Tiger King a little for us.

This turned into an absolutely fascinating and fun conversation with a guy that just might be the Most Interesting Man In The World.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 45 - Recorded April 01, 2020
MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!

Check out more episodes of With Authority.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswith authority podcastsan francisco giantsmlbbaseball
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
Sharks Captain Logan Couture on brutal injuries, future of NHL, love for Bills -- With Authority
With Authority: Your weekly sports potpourri
49ers Arik Armstead talks new teammates, post-poned wedding, how he got his name -- With Authority
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News