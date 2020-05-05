Superstar Sabrina Ionescu -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sabrina Ionescu is the best women's player in college basketball and she hails from right here in Walnut Creek. The former Miramonte High School star went on to have a record-setting career at Oregon and now is on the doorstep of potentially being the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.Not only is she a one-of-a-kind talent she's also a one-of-a-kind person. She was one of the few people to take the stage and speak at Kobe Bryant's Memorial service in February and still had to play a game that night.As her rise to basketball stardom has grown, some of basketball's greatest have taken notice and befriended her.