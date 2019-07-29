Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Shooting:Witness describes seeing with firearm, people hiding at garlic festival

GILROY, Calif. -- When gunshots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Rudy Sandoval thought they were fireworks signifying the end of the event.

Sandoval tells ABC7 News' Luz Pena that he was at his booth when he saw someone walking around with a firearm. He says people were jumping into his booth and trying to hide under the table.

A city official says three people died and 12 people were hurt during the shooting at the annual event.

The California food festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
