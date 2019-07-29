Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

'I feel like he made eye contact with me': Witness describes terrifying moments during shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY, Calif. -- For Litzy Munguia, time became a blur as shots rang out at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California that has left at three people dead and 12 injured.

Munguia said she had just closed up her booth and was walking with her boyfriend when she heard what sounded firecrackers.

EMBED More News Videos

Litzy Munguia says she heard several gunshots while she was walking around the Gilroy Garlic Festival.



"We ignored it, we thought it was like a rifle from a marathon," she said.

Those sounds were gunfire.

"We turned around when we heard the gunshots; we'd seen a guy. He was dressed in camouflage and like an orange vest and I thought he was a cop," Munguia said.

Munguia said she was approximately 30 feet away when she saw a man with a big rifle, who was shooting into the crowd.

EMBED More News Videos

A young woman who witnessed the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival describes the terror as she made eye contact with the gunman.



"I literally felt like he stared straight at me where we were at, and when I saw him stare straight at me, I saw the cops shoot him," she said.

That's when she said her boyfriend pushed her toward a stand to hide. Munguia said she heard people telling her to lay on the floor.

"I was scared," she said. "I thought we were going to get shot."

Munguia is from the town of Tulare in California's Central Valley. She said she's been to countless events just like the garlic festival, but never thought this would happen near her.

EMBED More News Videos

Video taken by Litzy Munguia shows people running away after shots were fired.



"I'm thankful for my life. I'm thankful that I'm going to go home," she said.

Authorities say one suspect is in custody and a second is still at large.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal shootingmass shootinggilroy garlic festival shootingshootingcalifornia
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Band says gunshots rang out when they were on stage at Gilroy festival
Witness describes seeing man with firearm at Gilroy festival
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Band says gunshots rang out when they were on stage at Gilroy festival
Witness describes seeing man with firearm at Gilroy festival
Former Mount Tam student held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Westbound lanes on Bay Bridge reopen after police activity prompts closure
Weekend heat wave bakes Bay Area
Show More
Man accused of faking own death in Monterey County faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
'Lion King' reigns above box office for second week
110-year-old Houston woman credits longevity to faith in God
More TOP STORIES News