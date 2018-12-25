#UPDATE @SanJosePD confirm one suspect is dead and another was taken to the hospital after an early morning officer involved shooting. No officers were injured. #developing #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Igt47WOU9W — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 25, 2018

A female driver is dead and another woman injured after both were shot by San Jose Police following a police chase. Two other victims, who were shot by the driver before the chase, are also recovering.The first shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. Christmas morning. San Jose police were called to Story Road and Clemence Avenue for reports of gunshots.Once police arrived, they found two adult victims who had both been shot one time each.Daniel Bi didn't hear the shooting, but he lives nearby."I hear about (shootings) so much I'm almost desensitized to it. But it's really bad to hear people doing that around this time of year," he says.As police pulled up to the scene, they tried to stop a female driver, who may have been driving a stolen car. But police say she took off. They chased her until she crashed on Fruitdale Avenue near Leigh Avenue.In a statement, San Jose police say the driver then drove her car towards police, ramming into one of their patrol cars. That's when four officers opened fire, which was captured on video by a witness.The driver was shot dead on the scene. Police say a second woman in the car was injured, released from the hospital and will be booked on an outstanding arrest warrant."In an area where you live, you want it to be safe," says one man, who lives near the site of the first shooting. He says he is concerned about safety. "I guess the police will always have to protect themselves. But they also have to protect the community."There have been six officer-involved shootings this year-- two of them fatal. Last year there were eight officer-involved shootings and four of them were fatal.The identities of suspects and the victims haven't been released. Police also did not give any details about the condition of the victims.The four cops were put on paid administrative leave, as is protocol in any officer-involved shooting. The San Jose District Attorney's office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation.