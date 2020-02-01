Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on New York City bus, police say

NEW YORK -- Police said a mother was slashed in the face by another woman after her child threw up on a bus in New York City.

The victim and her children were on an MTA bus in Brooklyn Tuesday when her 4-year-old son got sick.

As a result, the bus had to be put out of service. As the passengers got off the bus to wait for another, she was confronted by an angry passenger on the corner of Elton Street and Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn's East New York neighborhood.

The 31-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, said she tried to reason with her.

"He's a kid. I'm not a genie. I'm not supposed to guess when he's gonna throw up," she said. "So she said to me, 'Well you should have just got off the bus,' and I was like, 'Well, what can I do?'"

The victim said that moments later, the woman ran up to her and slashed her across the face before fleeing.

"I didn't even feel the cut until it started bleeding. I didn't even know she cut me, that's how quick she did it," the victim said. "A kid is just a kid, you know. Things happen. As a parent, you have to deal with these things all the time. So, to me, you know, it was just a shocker."

The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration to her face.

"I'm just, I'm very sad. I feel like, emotional," the victim said. "I haven't slept, for the last couple of days. I've been up."

The victim said she wants the woman arrested, and she wants to press charges against her after she traumatized her children.

Police have not made any arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citymtamother attackedslashingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News