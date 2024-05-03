  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Massachusetts woman wins $1 million lottery prize for 2nd time in 10 weeks

Christine Wilson won her first prize in February.

ByShafiq Najib GMA logo
Friday, May 3, 2024
Cancer patient among trio who won $1.326B Powerball ticket
The winners of the $1.326 billion Powerball ticket were officially revealed by the Oregon Lottery on Monday.

A Massachusetts woman has struck gold not once but twice this year!

Christine Wilson of Attleborough won a $1 million jackpot, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced this week, marking her second time winning the prize in 10 weeks.

Christine Wilson
Massachusetts State Lottery

Wilson claimed her first $1 million prize on Feb. 23 on the "Lifetime Millions" $50 instant ticket game that she bought at Dubs's Discount Liquors, in Mansfield.

SEE ALSO: Immigrant battling cancer among trio who won $1.326 billion Powerball ticket

At the time, she chose to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes and later used some of the money to buy an SUV, according to a press release from the lottery.

Her second prize came from playing the "100X Cash" $10 instant ticket game which she purchased at Family Food Mart, in Mansfield. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket, per the release.

Wilson said she planned to put her second win into her savings, the lottery added.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Live Streams
ON NOW