Two women who were caught on camera trashing a restaurant in San Francisco during SantaCon have turned themselves into police.The rampage at Shalimar restaurant was all caught on camera.The restaurant on Polk Street between California and Pine was still without a front door on Tuesday morning after the woman smashed the glass with a chair.There is also video of the woman she was with throwing a sugar jar at an employee. Police say she also punched an employee.Police say one of the women told the employee that she had paid for food but never received it. But, the employee denied to police that she had paid for food and refused her service because she was too intoxicated.Police say the woman became angry and began knocking over items in the restaurant.Twenty-one-year-old San Francisco resident Natalie Alcantar was booked for felony vandalism while 21-year-old Pacifica resident Hannah Baughman was booked for felony vandalism and battery.The restaurant had to close down for the rest of the night. That was the day SantaCon was going on in the city, with many people day-drinking and partying. Police do not know if these women participated in that event.