Women caught on camera in restaurant rampage during SF SantaCon turn themselves in

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco police are looking for a woman who vandalized a restaurant and punched an employee during SantaCon over the weekend. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Two women who were caught on camera trashing a restaurant in San Francisco during SantaCon have turned themselves into police.

The rampage at Shalimar restaurant was all caught on camera.

The restaurant on Polk Street between California and Pine was still without a front door on Tuesday morning after the woman smashed the glass with a chair.

There is also video of the woman she was with throwing a sugar jar at an employee. Police say she also punched an employee.

RELATED: Santacon invades San Francisco

Police say one of the women told the employee that she had paid for food but never received it. But, the employee denied to police that she had paid for food and refused her service because she was too intoxicated.

Police say the woman became angry and began knocking over items in the restaurant.

Twenty-one-year-old San Francisco resident Natalie Alcantar was booked for felony vandalism while 21-year-old Pacifica resident Hannah Baughman was booked for felony vandalism and battery.

The restaurant had to close down for the rest of the night. That was the day SantaCon was going on in the city, with many people day-drinking and partying. Police do not know if these women participated in that event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDsantaconvandalismcaught on cameracaught on videorestaurantcrimeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Naughty or nice? Santacon invades San Francisco
Top Stories
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Facebook building in Menlo Park
Driver killed in big-rig crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions tomorrow
Generous electric vehicle rebate in San Mateo County offered
Bear found in trash bin with mange doing well, but won't be released into wild
Sheriff's deputies take deserving kids holiday shopping in Richmond
Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate
Show More
Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over team's 'illegal move' to Las Vegas
Ghost Ship defendants ask for officials, landlords to be arrested for fire
Bay Area transit changes for 2019
'Safe on 17' campaign aims to reduce crashes on Highway 17
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
More News