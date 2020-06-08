yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park reopening to more guests with new reservation system

Some parts of Yosemite National Park will reopen to visitors with existing permits on Friday, June 5.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Yosemite National Park will reopen all main attractions to visitors on Thursday, June 11, the National Parks Service announced on Monday.

In order to increase park access, the park will have a temporary day use reservation system. There will be 1,700 vehicle passes each day.

Visitors will have to show proof of their passes at the entrance gate and the passes can be used for seven days.

RELATED: 13 wide Bay Area hiking paths that make it easier to social distance

Overnight camping will be allowed in Yosemite Valley on June 11. While food and drinks will be available, some services that were previously offered may no longer be offered due to COVID-19.

Those who had wilderness permits or Half Dome permits were able to enter the park on June 5.

Officials said they are still working to determine how to open the rest of the park, including the Yosemite Valley, to all visitors while keeping them safe.

In May, draft plans obtained by ABC30 detailed how visitors may enjoy the park while trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the plans, visitors would be encouraged to wear a face mask, but it would not be required. It wasn't immediately clear if park officials would require face masks for this first step in reopening.

For more information click here.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitetravelcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Yosemite prepares for possible opening, but no firm date set
More black bears roaming Yosemite as park closes during pandemic
Yosemite National Park closes to visitors
Yosemite's "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over large crowd marching in Oakland
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports reopening
Sheriff: Heroic resident helped tackle ambush shooter
Thurmond gives guidance to reopen CA schools
2 people rescued from 3-alarm structure fire in Oakland
Contra Costa Co. lays out plan to reopen bars, gyms, more
Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69
Show More
What we know about man arrested for killing Santa Cruz Co. deputy
Group demands justice for man fatally shot by CHP in Oakland
George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
US recession began in February in the face of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News