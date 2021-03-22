'Help... Robbers!' 11-year-old Asian girl forced into bathroom while men ransack family's SF home

RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
The girl's cousin, who is the homeowner, wants to stay anonymous, but shared with ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim details of what happened after he returned home from a cemetery in Colma that day.
The homeowner's horrifying day started when he discovered his car had been broken into after picking weeds and tidying up family members' graves. Little did he know he would return to the Portola home he has lived in for 28 years, to find his belongings strewn about and thousands in currency and cameras stolen. He showed Dion the cases that were ripped from pillows so the thieves could use them as bags to haul more items.
He recalled how his 11-year old cousin was grabbed by the shirt by one of the men and forced into the bathroom where she scrawled in pencil her message.
The girl was terrified she was going to be kidnapped or killed and wrote the message in pencil on the wall, along with her name which ABC7 News has redacted for privacy reasons.
The girl was not hurt.
The SFPD Burglary Detail is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
