more in common

Surge in Racism Against Asian Americans Spurs Calls for Change

SAN FRANCISCO -- A surge in brutal attacks against Asian-Americans, including a recent attack on a 91-year-old Thai man in San Francisco, has many calling for drastic change. So where do we go from here?

"I wish I could say the situation has improved, but unfortunately I think it's gotten worse," says ABC 7 San Francisco reporter Dion Lim. She has been relentlessly covering the increase in anti-Asian racism since the start of the pandemic, and while things may seem bad, she says there is hope. "We've seen activism at a level we've never had before."

Watch as we check in with Dion and learn more about why she thinks this surge is occurring and what we can do to stop it.

CLICK HERE for more stories about people coming together despite their differences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkbay areamore in commonracismasian americanviolencelocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
COVID nurse gives back to homeless on her commute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA's 1st cases of South African variant confirmed in Bay Area
Suspect arrested in SF carjacking, kidnapping of 2 children
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Richmond Chevron refinery spill dumped 600 gallons of oil into SF Bay, official says
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, Governor met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Actors address violent crimes against Asian Americans
Show More
Elementary school students return to class in Danville
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
COVID-19 live updates: 2 cases of South African variant found in Bay Area
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
8-year-old girl using music to raise $10k for charity
More TOP STORIES News