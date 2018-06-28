COLD CASE

1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene

EMBED </>More Videos

Visitors from all over the world come to see the Stanford Memorial Church without a clue of what happened here in 1974. Even people who graduated in the 70s have never heard of the murder. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Visitors from all over the world come to see the Stanford Memorial Church without a clue of what happened here in 1974. Even people who graduated in the 70s have never heard of the murder.

"Where was I in '74," thought Ed Green, a Stanford alumnus. "I had graduated the second time already."

He says he did not remember the murder at all.

Arlis Kay Perry lived with her husband in the Escondido Village. He was a Stanford student.

RELATED: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder, according to officials

According to the investigation, it was about 11:30 p.m. when Perry decided to pray inside the church. Two witnesses remember seeing her on the left-hand side of the church near the front row.

Steve Crawford was the church's security guard. He said he came to the church to lock up at midnight but when he re3turned to open the doors of the church at 5:45 in the morning he noticed a side door was open.

According to the Stanford Daily, Perry's body was found next to the altar inside the Stanford Memorial Church.

Police searched through the crime scene for clues and collected semen and found a hand print but could never figure out who the killer was.

Get the latest on cold cases in the Bay Area and across the country here.

RECENT COLD CASE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercold caseinvestigationcrimewarrant arrestssanta clara countypolicechurchreligionSan JoseStanford University
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
COLD CASE
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
Report: San Francisco police identify suspect in 1970s serial killings
More cold case
Top Stories
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
Oakland girl at center of brain death debate has died after surgery
Grass fire in Benicia prompts brief closure of I-780
Kevin Durant isn't going anywhere, here's why
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Show More
5 Maryland newspaper office shooting victims identified
Report: LeBron contacted KD about leaving Warriors
SFPD releases surveillance video, photos of car in pedicab hit-and-run
Which way to Osaka? San Francisco's Sister Cities get new sign
SF wants custody of chronic homeless
More News