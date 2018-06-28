COLD CASE

'It could have been me' Stanford 1974 graduate reflects on horrific cold case

EMBED </>More Videos

Sylvia Avalos Baldwin graduated from Stanford in 1974, the time of Arlis Perry's murder. She had a job on campus and would frequently visit Stanford's famous memorial church where Perry was found brutalized. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Police say they solved the cold case murder of a young woman who went to Stanford in 1974. Her brutal killing has stirred up emotions in current students as well as alumni.

Sylvia Avalos Baldwin graduated from Stanford in 1974, the time of Arlis Perry's murder. She had a job on campus and would frequently visit Stanford's famous memorial church where Perry was found brutalized.

RELATED: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder, according to officials

"It's on the altar of this incredible chapel (that) she's been horribly violated. It sounds satanic," said Baldwin, looking at the church's gorgeous architecture. "And you think,'Oh my God. It could have been me.'"

Posted in their online archives, The Stanford Daily article published the Monday after the weekend murder includes details about Steve Crawford, the security guard who found Perry dead and later became a suspect.

RELATED: Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case

Baldwin remembers vividly how her perceived safe and idyllic life at Stanford changed in an instant. "There was some maniac out there. All of the sudden you're being told don't walk alone at night, lock your doors."

Golden State Killer investigator Paul Holes explains why DNA is so crucial when it comes to solving cold cases. "You are now dealing with human lifespans," he said. "So people that you are investigating or witnesses that you want to talk to, they have passed away during that time. Evidence has degraded."

Holes says in the past two years there have been major advances in DNA recovery at crime scenes and the development of actual DNA proflies.

RECENT COLD CASE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercold caseinvestigationcrimewarrant arrestssanta clara countypolicechurchreligionwoman killedsatanismSan JoseStanford University
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Neighbors say Stanford cold case suspect should have turned himself in
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene
COLD CASE
1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
More cold case
Top Stories
Neighbors say Stanford cold case suspect should have turned himself in
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Grass fire in Benicia prompts brief closure of I-780
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
Oakland girl at center of brain death debate has died after surgery
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
Kevin Durant isn't going anywhere, here's why
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
Show More
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene
5 Maryland newspaper office shooting victims identified
Report: LeBron contacted KD about leaving Warriors
SF official: Homelessness more visible now, but not worse
More News