2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield

Earthquake near Fairfield, California on Sunday, August 5, 2018. (USGS)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck 9.4 miles southeast of Fairfield, California, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck at 7:35 a.m. There are no reports of injuries.

The USGS ranks this as a level one quake, its lowest of eight levels -- which means it will only be felt by a very few, under especially favorable conditions.

