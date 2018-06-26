<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3659441" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County. 7 On Your Side will be holding a pop-up event at the Moose Lodge in Clearlake on Wednesday to help those affected by this devastating fire.