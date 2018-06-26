CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County.
Michael Finney and the 7 On Your Side team will be in Lake County tomorrow to help fire victims. They'll be at Moose Lodge, at 15900 East Highway 20, in Clearlake Oaks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stop on by to get your questions answered.
SAFETY TIPS
- What to do once you're given the all clear to go home after a wildfire (Spanish language version here)
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after a wildfire
- How to cope with stress after a disaster
ITEMS TO DONATE
- Rolls of paper towels
- Flashlights
- Batteries - all sizes, especially AAA, AA, also D
- Tents
- Cots
- Sleeping bags
- Pillows
- Washcloths
- Bug spray (mosquito spray)
- Tarps
- Bleach
- Windex
- Liquid hand soap
- Razors
- Socks
- Denture cleaning supplies
- New underwear for men, women, children
- Hygiene wipes/Hand sanitizer, facial tissue
- Toilet paper
- Sunscreen
- Catered food/ prepared food to relieve kitchen volunteers
- Snacks, granola bars, trail mix, chips, etc.
- Water
- Ice
- Sandwich meat, burger patties
- Sausage for breakfast
If you'd like to help, Moose Lodge asks that donations are dropped off on-site to 15900 East Highway 20, Clearlake Oaks, Calif. (Hwy 20 & Hwy 53).
You can learn more on the Moose Lodge Facebook page and the Moose Lodge website.
