ABC7's 7 On Your Side to help Pawnee Fire victims in Lake County's Clearlake

Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County. 7 On Your Side will be holding a pop-up event at the Moose Lodge in Clearlake on Wednesday to help those affected by this devastating fire.

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County.

Michael Finney and the 7 On Your Side team will be in Lake County tomorrow to help fire victims. They'll be at Moose Lodge, at 15900 East Highway 20, in Clearlake Oaks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stop on by to get your questions answered.

SAFETY TIPS

ITEMS TO DONATE

  • Rolls of paper towels

  • Flashlights

  • Batteries - all sizes, especially AAA, AA, also D

  • Tents

  • Cots

  • Sleeping bags

  • Pillows

  • Washcloths

  • Bug spray (mosquito spray)

  • Tarps

  • Bleach

  • Windex

  • Liquid hand soap

  • Razors

  • Socks

  • Denture cleaning supplies

  • New underwear for men, women, children

  • Hygiene wipes/Hand sanitizer, facial tissue

  • Toilet paper

  • Sunscreen

  • Catered food/ prepared food to relieve kitchen volunteers

  • Snacks, granola bars, trail mix, chips, etc.

  • Water

  • Ice

  • Sandwich meat, burger patties

  • Sausage for breakfast

If you'd like to help, Moose Lodge asks that donations are dropped off on-site to 15900 East Highway 20, Clearlake Oaks, Calif. (Hwy 20 & Hwy 53).

You can learn more on the Moose Lodge Facebook page and the Moose Lodge website.


VIDEO: Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
The Pawnee Fire has destroyed dozens of buildings and is threatening hundreds of others near the community of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County.


PHOTOS: Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
Get the latest on the Pawnee Fire here.
