BART Police hoping to lure new recruits with $10K hiring bonus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --In an effort to boost recruitment efforts, the BART Police Department announced today a $10,000 hiring bonus for academy graduates and veteran officers.
The initiative is part of a new plan to bolster officer presence on BART trains, platforms, and stations, said Chief Carlos Rojas, who took the helm of the transit police department in May.
"We are doing everything we can to hire qualified candidates and make sure we are fully staffed," Rojas said in a press release. "We will never lower our hiring standards. By implementing common-sense reforms, we have been able to shorten the hiring process by months."
BART police, according to the release, have been working overtime to be more visible at stations and on trains. The transit authority hopes the incentive will allow for the hiring of 39 more officers over the next 18 months.
More information, including a full list of incentives, can be found on the BART website.