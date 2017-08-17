BART Police hoping to lure new recruits with $10K hiring bonus

A portable BART police tower is seen in Berkeley, Calif. on March 12, 2015.

abc7news.com Staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
In an effort to boost recruitment efforts, the BART Police Department announced today a $10,000 hiring bonus for academy graduates and veteran officers.

The initiative is part of a new plan to bolster officer presence on BART trains, platforms, and stations, said Chief Carlos Rojas, who took the helm of the transit police department in May.

"We are doing everything we can to hire qualified candidates and make sure we are fully staffed," Rojas said in a press release. "We will never lower our hiring standards. By implementing common-sense reforms, we have been able to shorten the hiring process by months."

BART police, according to the release, have been working overtime to be more visible at stations and on trains. The transit authority hopes the incentive will allow for the hiring of 39 more officers over the next 18 months.

More information, including a full list of incentives, can be found on the BART website.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 arrested in Barcelona van attack; ISIS claims responsibility
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Students mixed about later start times at Novato high schools
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Long-awaited SMART Train service to begin in North Bay Aug. 25
Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
Show More
Bannon slams far right: 'These guys are a collection of clowns'
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
2 children ages 11, 6 die in multi-vehicle crash in Oakland
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
Winning numbers drawn in $430 million Powerball jackpot
More News
Photos
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
PHOTOS: Mind-blowing haircuts by Santa Rosa barber
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
More Photos