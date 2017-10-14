NORTH BAY FIRES

BBQ owners team up to feed firefighters battling North Bay fires

BBQ is seen being served to first responders in Napa, Calif. on Saturday, October 14, 2017. (Clara Rice and Michaela Joy Photography )

by Dion Lim
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
A massive effort is underway to serve the thousands of first responders, police officers, fire victims themselves and anyone volunteering to help those affected by the Napa fires.

National organization Operation BBQ Relief teamed up with Napa's Woodhouse BBQ owners Vince and Christina Sanchez to make it all happen.
LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations

Since Tuesday, the team has grilled and smoked and expertly prepared and served over 10,500 meals to the community with the help of donations from various Napa restaurants and vendors. Work begins at 4 in the morning and sometimes doesn't end until 11 at night.

ABC7 News weather forecast: Gusty winds increasing this morning

With help from volunteers in San Francisco and Oakland, meals are not only served on-site but are distributed to various organizations in Santa Rosa. Some firefighters working double and tripe shifts reported the BBQ was the first meal they had eaten in 12 hours.

If anyone is interested in volunteering or needs a hot meal, Operation BBQ Relief and the Woodhouse BBQ team can be found at 388 Devlin Road in Napa. They plan to be at the location until at least Wednesday, or as long as help is needed.
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countyBBQfoodNapaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
Sonoma residents evacuate as rapidly moving wildfires grow
Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats found safe
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Helicopters pick up water to battle North Bay wildfires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
North Bay Wildfires Day 7: Wind-fueled flames force new evacuations
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: 14 year old among 38 dead in North Bay fires
California becomes first state to ban sales from puppy mills
Mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley, Santa Rosa
VIDEO: North Bay wildfires continue to burn
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Show More
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos