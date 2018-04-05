Big earthquake hits near Channel Islands Beach in SoCal

WATCH LIVE: Special coverage after 5.3 earthquake near Channel Islands
The temblor struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 17.4 miles southwest of Santa Cruz Island and 38 miles southwest of Ventura, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Viewers with our sister station KABC reported feeling shaking in downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and West Los Angeles.
Did you feel that? USGS reports a 5.3 shaker 57 KM's southwest of Santa Cruz Island, residents are reporting feeling here in Ventura County, but no damage reports as of yet. VCFD is in a heightened response posture to assist our citizens. Do you have an escape plan? @VCFD— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 5, 2018
NO Tsunami danger with the Earthquake near the Channel Islands! / Via the Tsunami Warning Center— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 5, 2018
Did you feel it? We are aware of an #earthquake that just occurred near the Channel Islands. No issues in Anaheim right now. Always a good reminder to sign up for Anaheim Alert at https://t.co/URwt44TCuq to make sure you get the latest updates in any emergency.— City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) April 5, 2018