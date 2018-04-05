Big earthquake hits near Channel Islands Beach in SoCal

The USGS reports a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Southern California about 38 miles southwest of Ventura, Calif. under the Santa Barbara Channel on April 5, 2018. (USGS)

SANTA BARBARA ISLANDS, Calif. (KGO) --
The U.S. Geological Services reports a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit near Channel Islands Beach in Southern California's Ventura County on Thursday, shaking large swaths of Los Angeles County.

The temblor struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 17.4 miles southwest of Santa Cruz Island and 38 miles southwest of Ventura, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Viewers with our sister station KABC reported feeling shaking in downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and West Los Angeles.

