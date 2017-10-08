Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato

#SWA passengers were told that body of Stacee Etcheber of #Novato was on their flight. They saw @sfpd officers on tarmac. #LasVegasShooting. pic.twitter.com/ka6xNjNo1B — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) October 8, 2017

The body of a Bay Area woman who died in the Las Vegas mass shooting was returned home Sunday.Stacee Etcheber was at the concert with her husband, San Francisco police officer Vinnie Etcheber.She was a mother of two and lived in Novato.Her body arrived at SFO Sunday afternoon, one week to the day of the shooting.When the plane arrived at SFO, the southwest flight attendant announced that on board was the body of one of the victims from last Sunday.Many say they were overcome with emotion when the saw family members and police officers outside their window.Many of Vinnie's fellow officers were at SFO when her body arrived just after 2pm.Members of the color guard were on hand, and so were many other officers, several of whom carried the casket. A procession then followed.Passengers who caught a glimpse of what was going on outside their plane were moved by the tribute Etcheber received."People who are the innocent victims of these tragedies it's sad to see them. At the same time, they're getting the proper kind of coming home," passenger Michele Bergen said."When you see all the police officers and everybody just standing and the respect they have. It was just very hard. You just see all the families. Very upsetting," passenger Tracey Reilly said.Etcheber was married to her husband Vinnie for 13 years.She was also the mother of two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.