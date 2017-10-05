VIDEO: 'I got you' Stacee Etcheber's 'crue' remembers unforgettable friendship

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Friends of Stacee Etcheber remember her as a kind soul, a dear friend, and an unforgettable person. Watch them recall their fond memories and honor Etcheber, who was tragically killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting.
FULL STORY: Friends remember Las Vegas shooting victim as the mama of their 'crue'
Watch the video in the player above to hear, in their own words, what Staycee meant to her best friends.
Click here to help support Staycee's family in this time of need.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Las Vegas mass shooting.