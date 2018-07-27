7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: MoviePass runs out of cash, Southwest firm on perks, Amazon testing group Wish Lists

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest is thinking about new ways to bring in money, but promises its much-loved perks aren't going away. Plus, Amazon may be testing group Wish Lists. The consumer news you need to know for Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

By
MoviePass couldn't pay tickets Thursday

MoviePass scrambled to recover from a service outage, after the company could not afford to pay for its users' movie tickets Thursday.

The company offers daily access to movies in theaters for $10 a month. MoviePass charges a monthly fee, then reimburses the ticket costs directly to theaters.

Its parent company, Helios and Matheson, says MoviePass borrowed $5 million Friday to cover costs.

Stock has tumbled since news of the company's difficulties making ends meet.

Friday morning, MoviePass stock opened at just $3.58 a share.

Southwest holds firm on perks

Southwest is looking for ways to keep profits up while dealing with rising fuel costs. Still, the company is holding firm on some of its best-loved perks.

In an earnings conference call Thursday, CEO Gary Kelly said the company has no plans to start charging fees for luggage, assigned seats, or ticket changes.

Southwest did not reveal any specifics for how it plans to make more money. In the past, the company has added options like Early Bird Check-in and Priority Boarding, which come with additional fees.

Amazon testing group Wish Lists

Soon, Amazon may let your family collaborate on that Wish List of gift ideas for mom or dad.

Some users have seen the option to add others to their Wish List. Then everyone involved can add or remove items

It is a much-asked-for feature on the site. Amazon confirmed to TechCrunch it is testing the feature with a "small number of customers."

No word when the option may be available for all users.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsmoviesmovie theatersouthwest airlinesamazon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 on Your Side's Michael Finney helps consumers at Santa Clara County Fair
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
Look out for these email scams
Thinking of ditching the dryer? Try line-drying clothes instead!
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News