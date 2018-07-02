FIRE

County Fire near Lake Berryessa grows to 44,500 acres

Crews are battling a wildfire burning east of Lake Berryessa, which has grown to 44,500 acres and threatening over 100 structures. So far, it is only 3 percent contained. (KGO-TV)

WINTERS, Calif. (KGO) --
The fire on the hills east of Lake Berryessa shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, what Cal Fire has dubbed the County Fire has grown significantly since it started on Saturday -- 44,500 acres so far.

There is heavy police presence on Highway 128 in Winters where officers are watching for possible looting. They are protecting the homes that have been evacuated due to this raging fire.

No structures have been destroyed, but more than 100 are threatened and the smoke, especially along Highway 16, is starting to take a toll.

Firefighters say it could take all week to contain this fire. So far, it is only 3 percent contained.

EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:

Mandatory evacuations:

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road.

North of Highway 128

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

Evacuation Advisory:
North of Quail Canyon Road
South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1 For questions regarding Solano County evacuations or advisories please dial (707) 398-8261

Evacuation center: Guinda Grange Hall in the Community of Guinda 16487 Forest Ave. Guinda, CA 95637

Road closures:

Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128, Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line, Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort, Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road, Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

