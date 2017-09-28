HALLOWEEN

Disney's Halloween Time transforms California Adventure for 1st time

For the first time ever, Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim is being transformed into frightful Halloween fun.

For the first time ever, Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim has transformed into frightful Halloween fun.

From Buena Vista Street to Cars Land, thrill seekers won't be disappointed.

Radiator Springs has been changed to Radiator Screams, Mater's Junkyard Jamboree has become the Graveyard Jamboree, while Mater, Lightning McQueen and the rest of the Cars Land crew are decked out in "car-stumes" for this year's "haul-oween" celebration.

"We sat down and said, 'What would it look like if the cars decorated for Halloween?' And that's exactly what we're showing. Every one of our cars has decorated their personal locations exactly how they would in Cars Land, and we're so excited for our guests to come out here and see it," said David Caranci of the Walt Disney Company.

There's also a new addition to the Cars Land posse - Scare Car.

At Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout, watch out when night falls because it's Guardians of the Galaxy Monsters after Dark.

The Halloween fun continues at Plaza de la Familia with a tribute to Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

"It's a big celebration with "Coco," our newest Pixar movie, featuring lots of Latin dancers, Latin music, and it is a festival nobody should miss," Caranci added.

Halloween Time at Disneyland and California Adventure runs until Oct. 31.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
