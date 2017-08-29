Family seeks answers in mysterious death of South Bay woman

Family members are grieving, and asking questions, after the death of Chinese Performing Arts of America founder, Ann Woo.San Jose Police say 75-year-old Woo has involved in a "physical altercation" on August 11th in front of the CPAA at Bollinger Rd. and Miller Ave. She was taken to the hospital where she died two weeks later on the 25th.Her husband, John Chu, told ABC7 News Woo had been in a meeting in her office with five women when one of the women stormed out and slammed the door and Woo followed her outside ending up on the ground.Chu said she was bleeding from the head. What exactly happened between the two women before Woo was hurt is still unknown.Police are still waiting for the coroner's office to determine Woo's cause of death. They say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation but Woo's death has not been classified as a homicide at this time.Chu says Woo immigrated to the United States when she was 14 years old. She went to U.C. Berkeley, where she was the only female student in the Electrical Engineering/Computer Science Department.Woo went on to get her Master's Degree from San Jose State University. In her career, she earned 9 patents related to integrated circuit design.But, dance and performing arts were always her passions. She founded the CPAA in the early 1990s to bring Chinese arts and culture to the community, especially to young people.Chu and Woo's brother, Ken, said the best way to honor Woo is to keep the CPAA up and running.Meanwhile, they say they want to know the truth about what happened to Woo. They've posted flyers in the plaza asking for witnesses to come forward.