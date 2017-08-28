MARK ZUCKERBERG

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, wife pen touching note to new baby girl

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared this photo of his family on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan announced the birth of their daughter on Monday with a letter about childhood.

The touching note was posted with a family photo to, of course, Facebook. They say the baby girl was born this month and aptly named August.

Part of the letter read, "The world can be a serious place. That's why it's important to make time to go outside and play. You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now."

The couple's first daughter, Max, was born in 2015. They announced in March that they were expecting a second child.

