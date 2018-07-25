YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do

What should you do if you need to cancel your trip to Yosemite because of the fire? (KGO-TV)

By
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --
What should you do if you need to cancel your trip to Yosemite because of the fire?

Lodges and campgrounds within the evacuation zone are offering refunds for visitors booked through Sunday, or you can choose to re-book.

RELATED: Ferguson Fire continues to grow prompting new mandatory evacuations

However, lodging and activities outside the evacuation zone remain open-and the regular cancelation policies will apply.

The popular Yosemite Valley and Wawona park areas are evacuated and will be closed at least until Sunday. Guests can get refunds for bookings inside the evacuation zone including Majestic Yosemite Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Big Trees Lodge, Half Dome Village and Housekeeping Camp.

RELATED: Parts of Yosemite National Park closing due to Ferguson Fire

Park Service campgrounds outside of the evacuation area also will allow you to cancel without penalty if you're concerned about smoke.However, outside the evacuation zone, activities and lodges remain open and operating. They include Hetch Hetchy, Tuolomne Meadows, White Wolf Lodge, High Sierra Camp and Fish Camp. The 7-day cancelation policies remain in effect at those locations.

By the way if you were planning to climb Half Dome this week, of course forget it. Permits are canceled until further notice, as is the daily lottery for permits to hike up the big rock.

For more stories, photos, and video on recent wildfires, visit this page.

