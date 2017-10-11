FULL LIST: Resources for North Bay fires

Click here for a look at evacuation orders and shelters open for those impacted by the fires. And here's a roundup of other helpful information:
The CHP in Marin notes that anyone who follows their Facebook page from Napa, Sonoma, Lake, or Solano Counties, the emergency operations centers are pushing out information via Nixle. They say the easiest way to get this information is to text your zip code to 888777 to get information such as evacuation orders, emergency shelter locations, and road closures.
If you'd like to report a missing person -- please call the Sonoma County Fire Services Department at 707-565-3856.
Sonoma Co. Health Clinics:
- Russian River Health Center, 16319 3rd St., Guerneville
- Occidental Health Center, 3802 Main St., Occidental
- Petaluma Health Center (Pharmacy on site), 1179 N. Mcdowell Blvd, Petaluma
- Petaluma Health centerRohnert0 State Farm Drive, 2nd Floor, Rohnert Park
- Kaiser Rohnert Park Campus, 5900 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park
- Brookwood Health Center, 983 Sonoma Ave, Santa Rosa
- Roseland Pediatrics, 711 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa
- Southwest Community Health Center (Pharmacy on site), 751 Lombardi Ct., Ste B, Santa Rosa
- Sebastopol Community Health Center, 6800 Palm Ave., Sebastopol
- Gravenstein Community Health Center 652 Petaluma Ave. Suite H, Sebastopol
Air Travel:
Housing Help:
- Airbnb is offering $0 housing from some hosts in Northern California. Click here to arrange accomodations.
- The Westin St. Francis is offering a deeply discounted $99 rate for North Bay evacuees. Please have your ID with your address in the fire area ready when you check in at the desk.
Animal Shelters:
- Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. (Open for large- and medium-sized livestock and farm animals) Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Ave and Sonoma- Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma
- Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (open to accommodate small livestock and other farm animals), access via Gate 4 on 175 Fairgrounds Dr (Petaluma)
- Napa FFA - Vintage High School Farm is taking livestock in Napa County. The address is 1185 Sierra Ave, Napa or they will pick up animals. Students are working around the clock caring for over 200 displaced animals.
- Mendocino County Animal Shelter, 298 Plant Rd, Ukiah
- Blue Ribbon Pets, 76 Mazzoni St, Ukiah
Museum and public building closures:
- Charles M. Schulz Museum Closed Due To Power Outage
School closures:
- Pittsburg Unified schools, closed October 12
- Marinez Unified School District, closed October 12
- Antioch Unified School District, closed October 12
- Mount Diablo Unified School District, closed Thursday, October 12
- Vallejo City Unified School District, closed Thursday, October 12 through Friday, October 13
- West Contra Costa Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12, 2017
- All schools in Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District closed Wednesday, October 11, 2017
- Alexander Valley Union Elementary School closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Bellevue Union School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Bennett Valley School District closed Wednesday, October 11
- Calistoga schools closed through Friday, October 13
- Cinnabar School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Cloverdale School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Cotati Rohnert Park School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Dunham School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Forestville School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Geyserville School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Gravenstein School District closed through Sunday, October 15
- Guerneville School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Harmony/Salmon School District closed Wednesday, October 11
- Healdsburg School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Howell Mountain Elementary School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Kenwood School District closed through Thursday, October 12 through Friday, October 13
- Liberty School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Mark West School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Monte Rio School District closed on Wednesday, October 11
- Napa Valley College closed through Friday, October 13
- Napa Valley Unified schools closed through Friday, October 13
- Oak Grove School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Old Adobe School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Petaluma City School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Piner Olivet School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Pope Valley Union Elementary School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Rincon Valley School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Roseland School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Santa Rosa City Schools closed through Friday, October 13
- Santa Rosa Junior College closed through Sunday, October 15
- Sebastopol Union School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Solano Community College closed Wednesday, October 11
- Sonoma State University closed through Sunday, October 15
- Sonoma Valley Unified schools closed through Friday, October 13
- St. Helena Unified closed through Friday, October 13
- St. Mary's School in Ukiah closed on Wednesday, October 11
- The Reach School closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Twin Hills Union School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Two Rock Union School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Waugh School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Ukiah Unified School District closed on Wednesday, October 11
- West Side School District closed on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- West Sonoma County Union High School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Willits Unified School District closed Wednesday, October 11
- Wilmar/Wilson School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Windsor School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
- Wright School District closed Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13
Depending on smoke and visibility -- more cancellations could be on the way.
Road closures:
